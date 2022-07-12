State of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders: With Davante Adams aboard, can Derek Carr make MVP push?

... stop some people on defense? In 2021, the Raiders ranked 26th in points allowed per game (25.8) and last in red-zone defense, with opponents scoring a TD on nearly 80 percent of red-zone drives. Free agent Chandler Jones will step in for Yannick Ngakoue, who was traded to the Colts in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. I like Ngakoue, who led Vegas with 10 sacks last season, but Jones is one of my favorite dudes in the NFL. He had 10.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits last year. His six forced fumbles were fourth in the NFL. And he tied for the league lead with five turnovers caused by pressure, according to NGS. He and Maxx Crosby (who signed a four-year, $98.98 million extension in March) could be one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL, capable of improving even on the Raiders' league-high quarterback pressure rate (33.6%) from last season. And don't sleep on the addition of Ya-Sin (City), whose 20 passes defensed over the past three years would rank him second on the Raiders in that span (behind fellow 2019 second-rounder Trayvon Mullen). The defense should be better.