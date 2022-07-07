Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Hall's 12-person Seniors Committee named 25 semifinalists from the field of nominees, advancing them to the next stage of the election process. Separately, the Hall's 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee selected 29 semifinalists from the nominated candidates to advance. While the Hall's selection bylaws say 25 semifinalists can be named in each category, the Committees are allowed to advance additional candidates in the case of a tie for the 25th position, which occurred in the Coach/Contributor category.