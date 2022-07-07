Around the NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Published: Jul 07, 2022 at 07:06 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 Class of 2023 semifinalists in the Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories.

The Hall's 12-person Seniors Committee named 25 semifinalists from the field of nominees, advancing them to the next stage of the election process. Separately, the Hall's 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee selected 29 semifinalists from the nominated candidates to advance. While the Hall's selection bylaws say 25 semifinalists can be named in each category, the Committees are allowed to advance additional candidates in the case of a tie for the 25th position, which occurred in the Coach/Contributor category.

Each committee will now separately consider the semifinalist candidates and vote to advance 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the next round of the election process, the Finalists stage. The results of these votes will be revealed July 27.

Complete list of Seniors semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

  • Ken Anderson
  • Maxie Baughan
  • Mark Clayton
  • Roger Craig
  • LaVern Dilweg
  • Randy Gradishar
  • Lester Hayes
  • Chris Hinton
  • Chuck Howley
  • Cecil Isbell
  • Joe Jacoby
  • Billie "White Shoes" Johnson
  • Mike Kenn
  • Joe Klecko
  • Bob Kuechenberg
  • George Kunz
  • Jim Marshall
  • Clay Matthews Jr.
  • Eddie Meador
  • Stanley Morgan
  • Tommy Nobis
  • Ken Riley
  • Sterling Sharpe
  • Otis Taylor
  • Everson Walls

Complete list of Coach/Contributor semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

  • K.S. "Bud" Adams Jr.
  • Roone Arledge
  • C.O. Brocato
  • Don Coryell
  • Otho Davis
  • Ralph Hay
  • Mike Holmgren
  • Frank "Bucko" Kilroy
  • Eddie Kotal
  • Robert Kraft
  • Rich McKay
  • John McVay
  • Art Modell
  • Clint Murchison Jr.
  • Buddy Parker
  • Carl Peterson
  • Dan Reeves
  • Lee Remmel
  • Art Rooney Jr.
  • Marty Schottenheimer
  • Jerry Seeman
  • Mike Shanahan
  • Clark Shaughnessy
  • Seymour Siwoff
  • Amy Trask
  • Jim Tunney
  • Jack Vainisi
  • Lloyd Wells

