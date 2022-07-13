State of the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers: Can Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley lead playoff push?

... field a Super Bowl-caliber defense? The Chargers allowed 27 points and 138.9 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked them in the bottom three in the NFL in both categories. In games where they allowed 25-plus points, they were 2-7; in games where they held opponents under that benchmark, they were 7-1. Getting the defense back on track is going to be very important. Which is why they paired Mack and Bosa. Each veteran has broken the 10-sack mark four times since 2015. From 2016 through 2021, Bosa's pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus ranks second among edge defenders, while Mack's grade ranks third. Then there's cornerback J.C. Jackson, signed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal in free agency, who led the NFL in passes defensed (23) and ranked second in interceptions (eight) with the Patriots in 2021. Jackson also compiled a league-best 47.8 passer rating allowed in coverage last season, according to PFF. Adding Mack and Jackson to a group that already included Bosa and James could make the Chargers' defense one of the best.