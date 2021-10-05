Brandon Staley's Chargers show poise, readiness in win over Raiders on Monday night

I could go on, but you get the point. The decision to go for it from midfield was bold because the Raiders were surging and would have a short field with a failure to convert. But coach Brandon Staley is attempting to create a winning culture founded on an unwavering trust that players will do the right things in the difficult moments, a belief that was rewarded six plays later when running back Austin Ekeler scored from the 11, leaving the Raiders and any here we go again thoughts in his wake.

"That's one of those games we might not have won last year," Herbert said, adding later of the collective change in personality: "It's belief -- looking at each other in the huddle and knowing the situation and understanding that we've got the right guys, we've got the right play calls, and we know what we're doing. We just need to execute it."

That attitude begins with Staley, a first-year head coach who was working at the Division III level a handful of years ago. The former Rams defensive coordinator is ruthless in his approach. While some coach to survive games, relying on prevent defenses and conservative approaches, Staley coaches to thrive. He doesn't seek to hold a lead as much as he strives to build on it, taking calculated gambles where others might not.

The Chargers (3-1), who moved into a tie with the Raiders atop the AFC West, converted on two of three fourth downs Monday. Against the Chiefs they were 1-for-1. Ditto against the Cowboys. His willingness to keep the offense on the field is based on not only analytics and matchups, but also a complete trust in his quarterback and a desire to have the ball in his hands in critical situations.

Herbert, who was 25 of 38 passing for 222 yards with three touchdowns, has all the physical tools for success, but it his ability to successfully read situations and coverages that takes his game to a higher level. In the final minute against the Chiefs, he checked out of a run play because he spotted one-on-one coverage on the outside, then hit Mike Williams for the decisive score. Against the Raiders, on fourth-and-2, he immediately diagnosed that linebacker Denzel Perryman would be matched up on Cook and knew that was where he needed to go. For one thing, Cook is six inches taller than Perryman. For another, Perryman is a downhill thumper who struggles in coverage. The thought process was as precise as the high, soft throw.