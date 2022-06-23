Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC West stuffed with stars; AFC North rising

Coming off back-to-back MVP awards (giving him four in his already legendary career), Rodgers finally put the question of his long-term future to rest, inking a four-year extension in Green Bay that will pay him $150.8 million over the next three years. He remains the best in the business at 38 years old, capable of carrying this (Davante Adams-less) Packers squad on his back. Cousins is a really good player who will bounce between, say, eighth and 16th in a ranking of the best QBs over the course of a season; he's in the neighborhood of performing like a franchise quarterback, albeit on the bottom of the scale. That said, I think new coach and play-caller Kevin O'Connell, who knows him from their time together in Washington, will help Cousins greatly. Goff is solid (19:8 TD-to-INT ratio and 91.5 passer rating last season) and seems to be respected in Detroit heading into his second season with the franchise. And I love Fields' talent and savvy. I'm just worried about the impact of the bumpy nature of Matt Nagy's final season in Chicago on Fields, as well as the dearth of reliable talent around Fields on the roster heading into Year 2 of his NFL career.