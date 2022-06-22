The Dalton Scale: Top candidates to be prime meridian of QB1s in 2022 NFL season

When writing the history of pro football in the early 21st century, Andy Dalton is unlikely to get more than a paragraph or two. But that doesn't make the Red Rifle insignificant in the history of the game. Quite the contrary.

First, the résumé: Across 11 seasons in the NFL -- a career that continues to this day -- Dalton has amassed 35,279 passing yards and 226 touchdowns against 135 interceptions. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and guided the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. True story: Back in 2016, Dalton was ranked No. 35 (!) on NFL Network's Top 100 countdown of the best players in the sport. Pro Football Reference tells us Dalton's career has been of "similar quality and shape" to guys like Ken O'Brien, Ron Jaworski, Jim Everett and Jay Cutler. Solid company!

And yet, Dalton never found that second gear to put himself in the conversation of the game's best passers. Perhaps it was his good but rarely great statistical output. More problematic were his team's January struggles: The Bengals never won a playoff game with Dalton at the controls.

Cincinnati's annual postseason defeat in the early 2010s, almost always in the earliest Wild Card window on Saturday afternoon, became a source of paradoxical celebration for my friend and colleague, Chris Wesseling, who organized well-attended tavern gatherings -- dubbed Wesstivus -- to marinate in the misery of another fruitless playoff cameo by his hometown team. Wess was a native of West Cincinnati, and his frustration with Bengals leadership was legendary to all who knew him. Years earlier, he'd crafted a 200-page dossier of newspaper clippings and printouts that documented decades of organizational malfeasance. It effectively served as divorce papers between a man and his boyhood team.

Despite (or perhaps because of) his complicated past with the Bengals, Dalton became a figure of considerable interest to Chris. He called Dalton the "prime meridian" of NFL QBs and posited that other teams could use Dalton and his unique brand of plus-mediocrity to diagnose the health of their own quarterback situation.

To Wess, Dalton's successes and failures were entirely the product of the talent and coaching of his team. Dalton did not possess the ability to make a team better or worse -- rather, his success or failure was predicated entirely on what was built around him. Andy Dalton wouldn't make you worse ... but he couldn't make you better, either.

These ideas became the basis of what Wess called The Dalton Scale. Here's how Chris explained it on a 2019 episode of the Around The NFL podcast: