2022 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from crowded position groups?

The Packers' pass game is going to look significantly different without all-world wide receiver Davante Adams, who had more receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) than all other Green Bay receivers had combined (117 catches, 1,533 receiving yards) in 2021. In fact, Adams accounted for 34.3 percent of Green Bay's receiving yards last season, the third-highest percentage of a team's receiving yards by any player league-wide. So who pick up Adams' production in 2022?





It's a tough assessment when looking at this group, but I believe Watson will emerge as Aaron Rodgers' go-to target. The Packers traded up to select him 34th overall, and he's the highest-drafted wideout by the Packers since Rodgers became the starting QB in 2008. The 6-5, 208-pound rookie will be tough to defend, with quickness in and out of his breaks and downfield speed. Watkins, entering his ninth season, has a real opportunity to have a career season catching passes from the back-to-back MVP, but he MUST stay healthy.





Cobb has great chemistry with Rodgers, so expect the vet to get his share of targets. Lazard, who signed his restricted free agent tender last week but still desires a long-term deal, has a chance to be a playmaker in 2022, but to me, the fact that the Packers drafted two players at his position is telling. That brings me to Doubs, who I've heard nothing but good things about since he arrived in Green Bay. He has strong hands and can take the top off the defense. I wouldn't be surprised if the fourth-rounder ends up as the team's WR2 at some point during the season.