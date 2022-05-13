Around the NFL

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry 

Published: May 13, 2022 at 04:41 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The New Orleans Saints intend to test if two homecomings might prove twice as nice as one.

Louisiana native and former LSU standout Jarvis Landry is signing with the Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The union comes just under two weeks after All-Pro safety Tryann Mathieu similarly returned to his roots. The two veterans crossed paths for one season (2011) in college, and they'll now team up once again in an attempt to return the Saints to the playoffs.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry has decided to make New Orleans his third home in the NFL after spending four years each with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. Cleveland released Landry following a season with 52 receptions for 570 yards and two receiving touchdowns -- all career lows.

Although there were rumblings that Landry was receiving interest from the Ravens to stay in the AFC North -- and some analysts posited he may return to Cleveland after languishing on the open market for over a month -- Landry set his sights on the Jameis Winston-led Saints as his most appealing option.

Offensive guru Sean Payton may be gone and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees is no longer elevating New Orleans as the bastion of efficiency, but the 2022 version of the Saints in still an exciting prospect for any weapon to join.

Winston is one of nine quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season and is aiming for a Week 1 return after tearing his ACL in Week 8 last year.

Michael Thomas, one of the best receivers in the game before an ankle injury robbed him of the entirety of the 2021 season, is also expected to return at full strength.

New head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the team's embarrassment of riches last week on The Rich Eisen Show after drafting Ohio State product Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, saying, "I almost look at it is getting Mike back, it's almost like we had got two first-round draft choices at wide receiver."

Add in a former second-round selection in Landry, who can slide comfortably into the slot -- his position of strength -- and the New Orleans offense could be looking at a night-and-day difference from last year, which saw it drop out of the top-10 in points scored for the first time since 2010.

Landry tweeted a hype video of his own to celebrate the signing. Once he hits the fields with his teammates, Saints fans should expect even more excitement.

Related Content

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters 'in the right place' in return from torn ACL, but won't put timeframe on recovery

Marcus Peters is one of a handful of Ravens working toward a return to the field in 2022. The Baltimore CB is confident he'll be among a slew of contributors returning with a vengeance this season.

news

Matt LaFleur eyes challenges of Packers' 2022 schedule, rematch with Buccaneers

Week 1 is the most important game on any new schedule because it is the first. But Matt LaFleur isn't shying away from the importance of a few more dates on Green Bay's calendar this fall.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'got hungrier' to return to field after knee injury, aims for Week 1 vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston and the rest of his Saints teammates now know what attractions await them on their road ahead. The New Orleans QB expects to be ready for their season opener against the Falcons.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

Dallas begins the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, and linebacker Micah Parsons believes those first two games will be an indicator of just how good the Cowboys will be.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on playing Eagles in 2022: 'It'll be fun -- make for a good storyline'

In a season in which Carson Wentz will play against the Eagles for the first time, return to play the host Colts and also face his old head coach, Doug Pederson, he'll begin his Commanders tenure on Sept. 11 against a Jaguars team that essentially ended the quarterback's time in Indianapolis.

news

NFL teams get creative for 2022 schedule release

Teams around the NFL are showing their creativity as the 2022 schedule is unveiled on Thursday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW