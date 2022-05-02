Around the NFL

Saints expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu 

Published: May 02, 2022 at 09:27 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's a homecoming for the "Honey Badger."

Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The long-awaited signing should be finalized in the coming days, according to Rapoport.

Mathieu, who played the previous three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, is moving on to his fourth NFL franchise but is heading home in the process. A New Orleans native, Mathieu also played his college ball at LSU.

The sixth-ranked free agent on NFL.com's top 101 list, Mathieu bided his time before settling in with the Saints days after the team bypassed the safety position in the draft.

Mathieu, 29, heads to NOLA to play alongside Marcus Maye, who was signed to a three-year pact in March amid free agency's first wave. Just a day prior to reports of Maye heading to New Orleans, it was reported that former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was signing with Kansas City, effectively ending Mathieu's days with the Chiefs. During his time in K.C., Mathieu went to two Super Bowls, won one and earned two of his three career Pro Bowl bids.

Heading into his 10th NFL season, Mathieu adds even more leadership to a veteran-heavy Saints defense. Mathieu also offers a boost in coverage on the backend and versatility with the Saints slated to have Maye at the other safety position and Marshon Lattimore, PJ Williams, Paulson Adebo and 2022 second-rounder Alontae Taylor at cornerback.

Selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Mathieu has developed into a top-tier defensive back year in and year out who's regarded for his fierceness, resourcefulness and leadership qualities. He's also developed a knack for winning. Beginning in 2018 with the Houston Texans, Mathieu's been part of four consecutive division titlists.

Having fallen short of the playoffs in 2021, the Saints are hoping that trend continues with the addition of the "Honey Badger."

