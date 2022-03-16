Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

From one Marcus to another goes the New Orleans Saints defensive backfield.
The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
News of the signing comes on the same day in which the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a deal with now-former Saints safety Marcus Williams.
Having sought a long-term pact with the Jets, Maye had the franchise tag applied ahead of the 2021 season and then suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. He finds a fresh start in NOLA and the long-term deal he was looking for. Maye also portends to be a great fit in Saints head coach Dennis Allen's defense -- provided he returns healthy, of course.
The 29-year-old Maye's stock was on the rise in 2019 and 2020, as he shined despite playing for some dismal Jets squads.
However, prior to his injury in 2021, he didn't appear to be at his best in new head coach Robert Saleh's system. The Saints are banking on a change doing Maye well as they're welcoming Gregg Rosenthal's 32nd-ranked free agent to the Big Easy.