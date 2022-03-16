Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

From one Marcus to another goes the New Orleans Saints defensive backfield.

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.

News of the signing comes on the same day in which the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a deal with now-former Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Having sought a long-term pact with the Jets, Maye had the franchise tag applied ahead of the 2021 season and then suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. He finds a fresh start in NOLA and the long-term deal he was looking for. Maye also portends to be a great fit in Saints head coach Dennis Allen's defense -- provided he returns healthy, of course.

The 29-year-old Maye's stock was on the rise in 2019 and 2020, as he shined despite playing for some dismal Jets squads.