Marcus Maye out for remainder of 2021 season after tearing Achilles in Jets' loss to Colts

Marcus Maye's 2021 season is finished.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed the safety suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Colts and will miss the rest of the campaign.

Maye suffered the non-contact injury early in the third quarter of the prime-time game in Indianapolis when he stepped back and attempted to push forward off his right foot. Instead of getting the usual response, he suffered the Achilles injury, falling to the turf and grabbing his foot.

Maye's injury comes at a terrible time for him financially. The safety was playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag with the expectation he'd sign a multi-year deal with the Jets in 2022 or head elsewhere for a nice payday.

Maye turns 29 in March, meaning this offseason was the prime (if not the only) time for him to capitalize on his value before crossing the 30-year-old threshold. Left to recover and rehab from the Achilles tear suffered Thursday, much of that is now in question, and unfortunately, his market value has likely dropped.

Maye was in the midst of another solid season defending the run, recording his second-best run defense grade of his career, per Pro Football Focus, but his coverage grade didn't match up. If anything, he'd proven to be a volume tackler, recording 46 (including one sack) in just six games played.