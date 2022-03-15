Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Justin Reid is heading into Kansas City and it would therefore appear the Honey Badger is heading out.

Reid, previously with the Houston Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

With the the 25-year-old Reid, ranked 58th in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022, coming in to play for the reigning AFC West champions, it essentially solidifies that free-agent ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will be signing elsewhere after three memorable seasons in K.C.

While the Chiefs are moving on from Mathieu, they are retaining former Pro Bowl defensive end ﻿Frank Clark﻿, who reworked his contract to stay in Kansas City with a new deal for two years and a $29 million base salary with an upside to $36 million, per Pelissero and Rapoport.

Reid gives the Chiefs a younger presence on the back end, but replacing Mathieu's experience and leadership will be a tall task.

Then again, in a pinch, Reid could also potentially fill in for kicker ﻿Harrison Butker﻿ as he came on for emergency kicker duties last year with the Texans.