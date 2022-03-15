Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Justin Reid is heading into Kansas City and it would therefore appear the Honey Badger is heading out.
Reid, previously with the Houston Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
With the the 25-year-old Reid, ranked 58th in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022, coming in to play for the reigning AFC West champions, it essentially solidifies that free-agent Tyrann Mathieu will be signing elsewhere after three memorable seasons in K.C.
While the Chiefs are moving on from Mathieu, they are retaining former Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark, who reworked his contract to stay in Kansas City with a new deal for two years and a $29 million base salary with an upside to $36 million, per Pelissero and Rapoport.
Reid gives the Chiefs a younger presence on the back end, but replacing Mathieu's experience and leadership will be a tall task.
Then again, in a pinch, Reid could also potentially fill in for kicker Harrison Butker as he came on for emergency kicker duties last year with the Texans.
Reid, who had 66 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions in 13 2021 starts, was a four-year starter in Houston who showcased stellar potential in seasons past and will now look to fulfill that with one of the AFC's perennial top teams.