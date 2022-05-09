FA wide receiver Jarvis Landry receiving interest from Ravens

Jarvis Landry's days in the AFC North might not be done just yet.

The Baltimore Ravens are interested in Landry, a former Cleveland Brown and Miami Dolphin, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL Total Access.

Released by the Browns back in March after the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and the club couldn't agree on a restructured contract or find a trade partner, Landry landed on NFL.com's Top 101 list of free agents at No. 26 and has remained there since.

Landry joining Baltimore makes all kinds of sense in the aftermath of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ravens shipped Marquise Brown west to the Arizona Cardinals, opening a spot for a No. 1 wide receiver, which Landry has filled throughout much of his eight-season career.

Landry previously visited with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, but their selection of Chris Olave in the draft could be a sign they've moved on, and there had been rumblings of Landry returning to the Browns, but that door might be closed, too.