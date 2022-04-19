Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Jarvis Landry remains one of the most high-profile remaining free agents in the NFL, but his status could be changing shortly.

Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Released by the Cleveland Browns in March after a contract restructure couldn't be agreed upon and a trade never materialized, Landry landed on NFL.com's Top 101 list of free agents at No. 26 and has stayed put.

The Saints are a receiver-needy squad that is looking to welcome back Michael Thomas after he missed all of last season with an ankle injury, but have myriad other questions among the ranks. Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are each slated to be back in the fold, but none stepped up in 2021 during Thomas' absence and Landry would be a huge improvement.

Still just 29, Landry boasts a resume that includes five Pro Bowl selections, two 100-reception seasons and three 1,000-yard campaigns. He played at least 15 games in his first seven seasons before missing five games in 2021 due to injuries.