2021 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from loaded position groups?

Even if ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Amari Cooper﻿ misses the start of training camp with an ankle injury, I still expect him to be the No. 1 wide receiver for ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. Cooper is a great route runner and one of the toughest players to cover when he's at his best, as evidenced by his back-to-back 1,100-yard campaigns in his two full seasons in Dallas. Coming off a rookie campaign that saw ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ nearly crack 1,000 receiving yards, he has his his popcorn ready and is poised to make a jump in Year 2. Lamb is the most versatile wideout on the roster. He can play on the perimeter, in the slot and make plays on reverses and jet sweeps.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Michael Gallup﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver but is somehow still underrated. He's improved in each of his three seasons and will be a close third in terms of targets behind Lamb. The Cowboys' offense is absolutely loaded with talent and there's only one ball to go around. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ will have to make the most of his opportunities with a pair of first-round wideouts and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, who'll get his usual 250-300 carries, receiving the bulk of the workload.