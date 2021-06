2021 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from loaded position groups?

Even if Amari Cooper misses the start of training camp with an ankle injury, I still expect him to be the No. 1 wide receiver for Dak Prescott. Cooper is a great route runner and one of the toughest players to cover when he's at his best, as evidenced by his back-to-back 1,100-yard campaigns in his two full seasons in Dallas. Coming off a rookie campaign that saw CeeDee Lamb nearly crack 1,000 receiving yards, he has his his popcorn ready and is poised to make a jump in Year 2. Lamb is the most versatile wideout on the roster. He can play on the perimeter, in the slot and make plays on reverses and jet sweeps.





Michael Gallup has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver but is somehow still underrated. He's improved in each of his three seasons and will be a close third in terms of targets behind Lamb. The Cowboys' offense is absolutely loaded with talent and there's only one ball to go around. Cedrick Wilson will have to make the most of his opportunities with a pair of first-round wideouts and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, who'll get his usual 250-300 carries, receiving the bulk of the workload.