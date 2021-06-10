Debrief: What matters -- and what doesn't -- from this week's OTAs, minicamps

Micah Parsons is practicing at all three linebacker spots. It would be a surprise if Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick, isn't playing starter snaps for Dallas in September. I was curious if he was going to focus on middle linebacker or on the weak side, which would help to indicate whether ﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿ or ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ was more likely to get displaced in the starting lineup. For now, Parsons is trying to learn everything, according to The Athletic, including the pass rush at the NFL level. It's dangerous for a rookie linebacker to try to do too much -- see: ﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ in Arizona last year -- but it is teaching season, after all. Perhaps the Cowboys will have more of a defined plan for Parsons in August.