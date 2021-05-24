Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs, still wants to be traded

Published: May 24, 2021 at 01:59 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

When Houston Texans players take the field this week for the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, Deshaun Watson won't be among them.

Watson will not attend organized team activities, which are scheduled to take place in Houston over the next three weeks, and still wishes to be traded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.

The fifth-year Texans quarterback initially requested a trade from the team in January before he was accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

The Houston Police Department has been investigating Watson for the past two months.

The NFL is also currently investigating the accusations against Watson. The QB could face punishment under the league's personal-conduct policy and could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Watson has not been around the team since the lawsuits against him piled up. He has not made any public comments since March 16 when he denied wrongdoing in response to the first lawsuits in a statement on social media. Last week, the QB posted videos to his Instagram Story of himself working out.

With Watson's legal situation and desire to be traded complicating his future with the club, the Texans have stocked up at the quarterback position this offseason. Houston signed veteran backup Tyrod Taylor﻿, traded for Bengals backup Ryan Finley﻿ -- whom they released Monday -- drafted Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round and just last week signed journeyman backup Jeff Driskel﻿.

Despite Watson's off-the-field allegations, teams are still interested in acquiring the Pro Bowl quarterback, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in April that the team will "respect the legal process" as it pertains to Watson's status with the team. Asked earlier this month about his expectations for how the QB situation will shake out, the first-year GM said, "We're just glad that we have the players that we have in the building."

Texans OTAs begin today, May 24, and continue May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11. Their mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 15-17.

Related Content

news

Saints shift to focusing on physical preparation as at least 22 teams modify plans for OTAs

The arrival of in-person OTAs has brought about some interesting changes for at least 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.
news

Roundup: Free-agent DE Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins 

The Dolphins could be looking to bolster their defense with a veteran talent. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday.
news

Reports: Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers OTAs as dispute drags toward June

As the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ saga continues toward June, the Packers reported to Green Bay for OTAs without a resolution in sight. Rodgers was not among those who arrived at Lambeau Field for the start of the Packers' OTAs.
news

Julio Jones on future with Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

The star Falcons receiver uttered a few shocking words on Monday that fueled the fire associated with the red-hot trade rumors involving the perennial Pro Bowler.
news

NFL to review alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung during an recent job interview.
news

Lions TEs coach: 'Plenty of meat still on the bone' for T.J. Hockenson after Pro Bowl season

After turning in a standout 2020 campaign, the third-year TE has a chance to become a household name entering the 2021 season.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason'

The Seahawks have generated headlines throughout the offseason. Wideout DK Metcalf addressed several of them during an appearance on the Victory The Podcast with Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon from "Entourage."
news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW