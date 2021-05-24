Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs, still wants to be traded

When Houston Texans players take the field this week for the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, Deshaun Watson won't be among them.

Watson will not attend organized team activities, which are scheduled to take place in Houston over the next three weeks, and still wishes to be traded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.

The fifth-year Texans quarterback initially requested a trade from the team in January before he was accused in 22 separate lawsuits filed in March and April of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

The Houston Police Department has been investigating Watson for the past two months.

The NFL is also currently investigating the accusations against Watson. The QB could face punishment under the league's personal-conduct policy and could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Watson has not been around the team since the lawsuits against him piled up. He has not made any public comments since March 16 when he denied wrongdoing in response to the first lawsuits in a statement on social media. Last week, the QB posted videos to his Instagram Story of himself working out.

With Watson's legal situation and desire to be traded complicating his future with the club, the Texans have stocked up at the quarterback position this offseason. Houston signed veteran backup Tyrod Taylor﻿, traded for Bengals backup Ryan Finley﻿ -- whom they released Monday -- drafted Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round and just last week signed journeyman backup Jeff Driskel﻿.

Despite Watson's off-the-field allegations, teams are still interested in acquiring the Pro Bowl quarterback, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in April that the team will "respect the legal process" as it pertains to Watson's status with the team. Asked earlier this month about his expectations for how the QB situation will shake out, the first-year GM said, "We're just glad that we have the players that we have in the building."