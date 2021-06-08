Roundup: Niners OL Justin Skule, DB Tarvarius Moore suffer significant injuries

It's only early June, but the injury bug has already arrived in Santa Clara.

Two 49ers, offensive lineman ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and defensive back ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, suffered significant injuries during Monday's OTAs session. Skule tore his ACL, while Moore tore his Achilles, according to the team, likely ending the season for both of them.

San Francisco was decimated by health issues in 2020, losing ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and many others throughout a season that ultimately fell significantly short of expectations. Such outcomes drove the 49ers to trade up to select quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ in April's draft.

San Francisco wasn't exactly depending on Skule to be a starting offensive lineman, but his injury hurts the 49ers' depth up front. The same is true for Moore, who was slotted in behind safety ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ in San Francisco's secondary.