Roundup: Niners OL Justin Skule, DB Tarvarius Moore suffer significant injuries

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 01:21 PM
It's only early June, but the injury bug has already arrived in Santa Clara.

Two 49ers, offensive lineman ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and defensive back ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, suffered significant injuries during Monday's OTAs session. Skule tore his ACL, while Moore tore his Achilles, according to the team, likely ending the season for both of them.

San Francisco was decimated by health issues in 2020, losing ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and many others throughout a season that ultimately fell significantly short of expectations. Such outcomes drove the 49ers to trade up to select quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ in April's draft.

San Francisco wasn't exactly depending on Skule to be a starting offensive lineman, but his injury hurts the 49ers' depth up front. The same is true for Moore, who was slotted in behind safety ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ in San Francisco's secondary.

Fortunately for the 49ers, it's June, meaning there's still time to find and acquire replacements.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The Baltimore Ravens signed guard Michael Schofield﻿.
  • The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Green Bay also hosted quarterback Jake Dolegala at minicamp as a tryout player, Pelissero added. Not present at Tuesday's minicamp, along with Aaron Rodgers﻿, were four players absent due to COVID-19 protocols: Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith﻿, Dean Lowry and Elgton Jenkins﻿.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters that tight end O.J. Howard is "really close" to returning to practice, as he fully recovers from last year's season-ending Achilles injury. Arians added receiver Antonio Brown (knee) is about two weeks away from returning to practice. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was held out of Tuesday's practice due to a wrist issue. First-round rookie linebacker Joe Tryon also returned to the field after sitting out rookie minicamp with a knee injury.
  • The Atlanta Falcons have five players at minicamp as tryouts: DL ﻿Miles Brown﻿, LB ﻿Sharif Finch﻿, LB ﻿Jeff Holland﻿, OL ﻿Wyatt Miller﻿ and WR ﻿Jaleel Scott﻿.

