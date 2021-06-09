Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) could miss start of training camp

Though the Lone Star spotlight has shone on Dak Prescott﻿'s recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, one of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's standout receivers has been dealing with an ankle ailment of his own.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper may not be ready for the start of training camp due to an ankle injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

It is not viewed as a major injury, but an "irritation" in his ankle that came to be roughly two weeks ago and it has prohibited Cooper from running, Rapoport reported. Cooper is unlikely to be able to run for the next two-three weeks, because rest is needed to remedy the ankle, Rapoport added. The reasoning behind him missing the start of camp and possibly ending up on the physically unable to perform list comes amid concern that with his inability to run, Cooper might not be in proper shape to avoid reinjuring the ankle at that time.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the development earlier Wednesday in his news conference.

"As far as Amari, Amari has the ankle that he's still working through," McCarthy said. "He won't participate the rest of the minicamp. I'm just hopeful he'll be ready for training camp."

Since being traded to the Cowboys by the Raiders in the midst of the 2018 season, Cooper has been a focal point for the Dallas offense. He's produced three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a pair of Pro Bowl bids in his two-plus years with Big D.