Roundup: Chiefs OL Kyle Long suffered lower-leg injury, could miss training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line rebuild hit a stumbling block.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that guard Kyle Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp, per sources informed of the situation. Pelissero reported it's a lower-leg injury.
The injury timeframe could actually be good news for Long, however. Long underwent tests and the hope now is that he could return before the start of the regular season, per Pelissero.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that there's a chance Long could require surgery, "but we will see."
Long was attempting a comeback after retiring for a year due to a string of injuries. The former Pro Bowl guard played just 12 games total in his final two seasons in Chicago due to injury.
Now his return hit another injury speed bump.
The Chiefs spent the offseason refortifying Patrick Mahomes' protection, bringing in Long, paying big money for fellow guard Joe Thuney, and trading for left tackle Orlando Brown. The plan not to come out thin again due to injuries is paying off already. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's return after a year away gives K.C. a starting veteran guard if Long's injury keeps him out into the regular season.
Also for K.C., cornerback Charvarius Ward signed his second-round tender.
In other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Thursday:
- The NFL disciplined the 49ers by docking their last week of the rookie development program for violating offseason work rules, Pelissero reported. The infraction occurred during rookie minicamp for activity that wasn't out of the ordinary for football but didn't adhere to stricter spring rules regarding contact, techniques, etc., Pelissero added.
- The league announced Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. He will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games and is eligible to return to the Packers' active roster on Sept. 21, following the team's Week 2 game vs. Detroit. Green Bay signed free-agent quarterback Jake Dolegala, which Rapoport noted was to add some depth at the position before training camp, and waived waived defensive tackle Anthony Rush.
- The Dallas Cowboys announced the signing of second-round pick Kelvin Joseph. A cornerback out of Kentucky, Joseph was the No. 44 overall pick.
- The Baltimore Ravens are set to host former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley for a visit on Thursday, Rapoport reported. A Baltimore native, Gurley previously took a visit to Detroit for the Lions. The Ravens also announced the signing of right tackle Ja'Wuan James, which was initially reported on Monday.
- The Chicago Bears and first-round pick Justin Fields agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed four-year, $18.871 million rookie contract with an $11.085 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. Fields, selected 11th overall, is the initial first-round quarterback of the 2021 class to sign.
- Former first-round cornerback Johnathan Joseph, a 2006 selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, announced he is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL. Joseph made two Pro Bowls while with the Houston Texans and finishes his career with 32 interceptions and seven total touchdowns.
- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that cornerback Jeff Okudah and wide receiver Damion Ratley are each fine after missing practice because they "bumped noggins" during walkthroughs on Wednesday.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Jeff Holland. Holland was among a group of players invited to Falcons organized team activities on a tryout basis.
- The New York Jets are signing veteran safety Sharrod Neasman, Pelissero reported via Neasman's agent.
- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday they have waived safety Kemah Siverand.
- The Tennessee Titans announced the signing of outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, one of the team's fourth-round picks.
- Undrafted free-agent wide receiver Trevon Grimes cleared waiver sand reverts to the Philadelphia Eagles' injured reserve list.