Ravens signing ex-Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James to two-year, $3.5M contract

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him.

James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal includes an additional $5 million in incentives, but only $500,000 of it is guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus. James will also receive an additional $500,000 via a roster bonus in March if he's still on the team.

When healthy, James was productive enough to fetch a four-year, $51 million deal from the Denver Broncos in 2019. He played in just three games with Denver, though, due to a knee injury in his first season and his decision to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A torn Achilles suffered away from the Broncos' facility spelled an end to his time with Denver and led to a grievance filed by James seeking approximately $15 million in lost wages, Rapoport reported earlier Monday.

For Baltimore, the deal with James is essentially a flier taken on a player who was worth significant money when healthy. With just the aforementioned $500,000 in guarantees and a minuscule cap hit for 2021 and 2022 ($500,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, per Rapoport), adding James with the expectation he'll need a long runway for return is a low-risk decision with potentially high upside.