Ja'Wuan James files employment grievance against Broncos

Ja'Wuan James filed an expected grievance against the Denver Broncos after his release following a torn Achilles tendon suffered while working out away from the team facility.

In the grievance obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, James is seeking approximately $15 million in lost wages.

James, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, suffered the injury while working out off-site. The Broncos placed the offensive tackle on the non-football injury list, which allowed the club to forgo the $10.58 million salary he was due in 2021. He was later released.

James' camp was expected to fight the NFI designation, Rapoport previously reported.

In the grievance, James claims the Achilles tear qualifies as a football injury.

"Claimant was not working out on his own," the grievance states. "Claimant was working out as expressly and/or impliedly authorized and/or instructed by Respondent's agents, including but not limited to the instructions and/or direction of the coach of Respondent and/or other agents of Respondent. Claimant was working out with other players on the team at the facility and mentoring younger players as requested and/or expressly and/or impliedly authorized by Respondent through its agent and/or agents."

The NFL declined to comment on the filing.