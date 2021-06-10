Former first-round CB Johnathan Joseph retires after 15 seasons in NFL

A first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, Joseph was an impact player as a rookie, starting nine games. After an injury derailed his third season, Joseph became one of the more reliable cornerbacks in the league by the time he moved to Houston in 2011 on a big-money contract.
The corner spent the next nine seasons with the Texans, earning two Pro Bowls and becoming a locker room leader. He earned 17 interceptions, scored four touchdowns, had 118 passes defended, forced five fumbles, and earned 428 tackles in his run in Houston.
Last season, at age 36, Joseph played half the season in Tennessee and finished up the year in Arizona.
The South Carolina product retires with 32 total interceptions, eight touchdowns, 200 passes defended, and 787 tackles in his 15-year career.