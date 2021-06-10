Bill Belichick: Cam Newton (hand) not practicing, but QB will 'be all right'

﻿Cam Newton﻿ 's bruised hand will continue to keep him out of Patriots practice.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, New England coach Bill Belichick didn't sound too concerned with Newton's injury but noted that the QB wouldn't practice.

"He's doing all right. He won't participate today, but he's getting better," Belichick said.

Asked if the injury was anything serious, the coach replied: "Uh, no. Well, he's not out there, so, but I think he'll be all right, yeah."

Newton suffered a slight bone bruise in his right hand after banging it on a helmet during last Friday's OTAs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

As Belichick expressed, Newton's injury is not considered severe, but the Patriots won't push the veteran signal-caller at this stage of offseason workouts.

Newton's injury leaves more reps for rookie ﻿Mac Jones﻿, ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ and veteran ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ during this week's workouts.