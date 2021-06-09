Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (knee) on recovery: 'I feel like I'm there now'

Labeled as a clean-up and a minor surgical procedure, Tom Brady﻿'s offseason knee surgery remedied a much larger issue than it seems was originally thought.

For the duration of the 2020 campaign, Brady was dealing with a knee injury that he didn't attend to until after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl trophy had been hoisted and all the confetti had fallen.

Already having taken part in minicamp drills and activities this week, Brady is pleased with the progress of his knee and focused on preparation for the season following the surgery to deal with an ailment that took up a great deal of his time a year ago.

"From this point to the beginning of the season, to the beginning of training camp, I really feel like I can really work hard at football improvement as opposed to getting back to a rehab, you know, place where you're more baseline," Brady told reporters during a Wednesday news conference. "It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May. I knew I'd have to do something at the end of the year, and happy I did it. It was probably something that certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome, so I'm very happy about that. I feel I'll be able to do some different things this year than I was able to do last year."

Amazing and historic as it is that the 43-year-old Brady captained the Bucs to a Lombardi trophy and won a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player in his first season with the club, the realization that Brady's knee injury was more substantial than previously thought adds a touch more stupefaction.

Though Brady continues to defy the effects of the calendar, it was an "old school" approach that he credits for walking tall through a season despite a bum knee. Now, however, all is well and the focus is ahead.

"I feel really good. Every player deals with different things. I never like to talk about injuries. I'm just a little bit old school in that way in that you deal with them and then you just make the most of them," Brady said. "The good part is I'll be able to commit a lot of time to other parts. I'm sure I'll be faced with different adversities this year, but I had to spend a lot of time tending to that particular injury, which happens when you have something that you ultimately need to have surgery on to get fixed. So I had my knee surgery, and that was about 15 weeks ago today. Really happy with my rehab process, and it's been great communication. Alex [Guerrero] and I worked really hard to try to get back to full speed, to get what I need to do to begin to improve. It's been a good process of learning, and I feel like I'm there now."