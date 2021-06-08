Around the NFL

Tom Brady participates in most of Buccaneers' Tuesday minicamp session

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 12:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

After some audible wondering last week about ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s ability to participate in Tampa Bay's minicamp, Tuesday informed us it was largely a waste of breath.

Brady participated in the majority of drills and activities in the Buccaneers' first session of minicamp and appeared to handle it well, according to coach Bruce Arians.

"He looked fine," Arians said after the practice. "I had to pull him out that first period. I said, 'OK, you can have four,' he kept begging to go back in. But, the only thing I didn't want him in was the blitz period. Some guys might get around him too quick."

Brady underwent a knee procedure following his team's Super Bowl LV triumph that called into question his readiness for minicamp. It's a nonessential portion of the offseason for a player of Brady's caliber, but an obsessive competitor such as Brady is going to make sure he's able to participate, especially after he'd maintained he would be ready for the period of offseason work.

The resulting activity was a surprise following Arians' recent comments in which he said Brady might end up doing more coaching than throwing. He said Tuesday Brady's involvement came with thumbs up from multiple parties.

"The doctors and him. They both said he was good to go and still be careful of what we're doing with him," Arians said. "Trying to stop him from playing is pretty tough."

It would be very difficult for anyone to keep Brady off the field unless his ailment was significant. Even with seven Super Bowl rings, though, Brady still has work to accomplish, including rebuilding the rapport with one teammate who wasn't around for most of Tampa's run to a title in 2020. That work hasn't begun, yet, but could be around the corner for Brady and tight end ﻿O.J. Howard﻿, who Arians said is "really close" to returning to football activities after suffering a torn Achilles in October.

Also on the mend: ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿, who was kept out of practice Tuesday out of precaution due to a wrist issue and ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ (knee), who is about two weeks away from returning to practice, according to Arians.

With this in mind, it's easy to see why Brady hasn't taken the easy way out, sitting on the sideline while enjoying additional time off. After all, he has an eighth ring to pursue and a title to defend. We shouldn't be surprised.

Related Content

news

Titans WR A.J. Brown says he'll remain No. 11 as Julio Jones declines jersey offer

Julio Jones will be wearing a new number for the first time in his NFL career now that he's in Tennessee. Titans WR A.J. Brown announced that he'll stay No. 11 after Jones declined his jersey offer.
news

Roundup: Niners OL Justin Skule, DB Tarvarius Moore suffer significant injuries

It's only early June, but the injury bug has already arrived in Santa Clara. Two 49ers, offensive lineman ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and defensive back ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, suffered significant injuries during Monday's OTAs session.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: 'I don't worry about players I never coached'

His new employer may have traded Julio Jones to his old employer, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is focused on moving full speed ahead following the blockbuster trade with the Titans.
news

Titans restructuring QB Ryan Tannehill's contract to facilitate Julio Jones trade

To make the ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade work financially, the Tennessee Titans needed to do some accounting. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Titans are doing a simple restructure of QB ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿'s contract.
news

Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers mandatory minicamp

As expected, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not show up to the first day of mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox worked with vision specialist to help 'take that next step' in Year 3

Heading into next week's mandatory minicamp, the Bills have yet to upgrade the tight end room this offseason. The lack of additions gives ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ a clear path to a significant role in 2021.
news

Cincinnati LT Jonah Williams out to 'prove' Bengals' faith right

The Bengals brass consistently said their faith in incumbent ﻿Jonah Williams played a significant role in their offseason decision to stand pat at LT. With the backing of the franchise, Williams is out to reward that faith.
news

Fangio: 'Too early to come to any conclusions' on QB battle between Bridgewater, Lock at Broncos OTAs

Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't take much from the first 11-on-11 drills shared by QBs Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, but it's clear that a competition has been set. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW