Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason

How do you make things even better for Tom Brady? You win a Super Bowl and then you bring back everybody -- EVERYBODY! -- in a quest to run it back, and you ask him to evaluate receivers in the draft. This is something of an unprecedented experiment, but quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told reporters last week that Brady was talking the morning after the Super Bowl about how he would be better next season because he was going to get his knee fixed, which suggests that Brady expects the offense to continue the upward trend it started late last season. What could delight him more, especially with New England on the schedule this season?