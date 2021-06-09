Analysis

Eight NFL teams that did right by their QBs this offseason

Published: Jun 09, 2021 at 11:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

We've spent a lot of time this offseason contemplating the unhappiness of quarterbacks. From ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (traded and traded) to ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ (trade demanded and subsequent serious legal issues) and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ (discontent and subsequent stalemate), their dismay at the direction of their teams has shaped the NFL conversation for nearly six months. And, given the complicated situations in Houston and Green Bay, it's not even close to being over.

Except in this column.

It's time to applaud teams that have made it Christmas in June for the most important guys in the building, that made the talent investments that should enhance their signal-callers' chances of success in 2021. These teams followed through on the most important philosophy of roster construction: build around the quarterback. Even the Jaguars, in the throes of a down-to-the-studs rebuild with needs all over the roster, hinted at it when Urban Meyer drafted running back Travis Etienne, a Clemson teammate of Trevor Lawrence, late in the first round and then had him take a lot of practice reps at receiver. Nothing guarantees success, of course, but it's a lot better than the teams that allow quarterbacks to languish.

The angst-ridden quarterbacks may look on longingly, but life is good under center on these teams.

Related Links

Rank
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

The entire world saw how poorly the Chiefs protected Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, but it's hard to imagine another performance like that happening. They signed guard Joe Thuney to a massive contract, drew guard Kyle Long from retirement, made a blockbuster trade for Orlando Brown to protect Mahomes' blindside, and then drafted two linemen, including Creed Humphrey in the second round. All are projected to start, along with Mike Remmers, who returns to play right tackle. It's impossible to overstate Mahomes' brilliance. And also how well the Chiefs are run. 

Rank
2
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

This was another offensive line in need of a makeover and Justin Herbert can now look forward to building off his record-setting rookie season. The biggest move was the first -- the signing of center Corey Linsley. He allowed just four total pressures last season. And the Chargers secured their left tackle when Northwestern's Rashawn Slater dropped into their laps in the draft's first round. In the third round, they added more weapons -- receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre' McKitty. The Chargers know they have to keep pace with Mahomes. Herbert gives them a chance. And now the Chargers are giving Herbert a chance. 

Rank
3
New York Giants
New York Giants

In Daniel Jones' first two seasons, his weapons were, at best, mediocre and it showed -- the Giants were 31st in scoring last season, ahead of only the Jets. Giants receivers ranked in the bottom 10 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2020. That should not happen again. The Giants dove into free agency by signing receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph and used their first-round draft pick on receiver Kadarius Toney, giving Jones -- one of the most efficient deep ball passers in the game last season -- the explosive weapons he has craved. The Giants believe their offensive line -- a source of concern in recent years -- is settled. If that's true, we should see a much more productive offense.

Rank
4
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Setting aside Tua Tagovailoa's admission that he didn't have the best grasp on the playbook last year, the Dolphins tried to make things a lot easier from him by vastly upgrading his weapons to address what had been a subpar wide receiver group. They signed Will Fuller and then used the sixth overall pick to select the electrifying Jaylen Waddle. They also drafted an NFL-ready lineman in Liam Eichenberg, and provided the young passer a mentor in Jacoby Brissett. And finally, the Dolphins passed on drafting another quarterback, indicating they are totally committed to Tagovailoa. 

Rank
5
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

All the attention was understandably paid to the signing of J.J. Watt, but the Cardinals did real work on their offense, too. Receiver A.J. Green will be a good counterbalance to DeAndre Hopkins and the presence of center Rodney Hudson, one of the league's premier pass-blocking centers, should put Kyler Murray at ease. 

Rank
6
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan is one of the big winners of the offseason, which is a strange thing to say about a quarterback who just lost one of the greatest receivers in history. Why? The Falcons aren't rebuilding, they have a new offensive-minded head coach, they didn't trade Ryan against his will and they didn't draft another quarterback. Instead, they selected the best player in the draft this side of Trevor Lawrence in tight end Kyle Pitts, who projects to be a dependable target as soon as he steps on the field. Losing Julio Jones takes a little shine off this offseason, but on the whole, Ryan's life is much better than it looked like it would be early this offseason. 


On a related note ...

Rank
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

A late add to this list but Ryan Tannehill was one of the league's most efficient downfield passers last year, and that was before the team finally completed a trade for Julio Jones on Sunday. It gives the Titans a staggeringly physical offensive look, with A.J Brown and Josh Reynolds joining Jones as receivers and Derrick Henry likely to benefit from a little more running room. The Titans should be in the AFC's upper echelon, and Tannehill could have the makings of a career season. 

Extra credit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How do you make things even better for Tom Brady? You win a Super Bowl and then you bring back everybody -- EVERYBODY! -- in a quest to run it back, and you ask him to evaluate receivers in the draft. This is something of an unprecedented experiment, but quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told reporters last week that Brady was talking the morning after the Super Bowl about how he would be better next season because he was going to get his knee fixed, which suggests that Brady expects the offense to continue the upward trend it started late last season. What could delight him more, especially with New England on the schedule this season?

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Falcons trade Julio Jones to Titans: Who are the winners and losers?

The Falcons traded franchise icon Julio Jones to the Titans on Sunday. Will the seven-time Pro Bowler make Tennessee a Super Bowl contender? How will Atlanta regroup? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down the winners and losers of the deal.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Six intriguing NFL storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

Will Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay? Can Tim Tebow thrive as a tight end in Jacksonville? Judy Battista provides six intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.
news

Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

Is Jordan Love about to be thrust into action? Will Tua Tagovailoa take a big step in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest wild cards at quarterback in 2021.
news

Ranking the NFL's worst-to-first candidates in 2021: 49ers, Falcons, Broncos ready to rise?

Since divisional realignment back in 2002, we've only experienced two NFL seasons in which at least one team didn't go from worst to first. Who could accomplish the feat in 2021? Adam Schein ranks the eight candidates.
news

Three teams ready to make playoff run in '21 after missing out in '20

Will DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals make some playoff noise? Jim Trotter spotlights three teams that are in line to put together a deep run after falling short of the postseason in 2020.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 QBs under pressure in 2020: Ryan Fitzpatrick outshines competition

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the quarterbacks who performed the best under pressure in 2020. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers made the list, as you'd expect, but there's a surprise at the top.
news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2020: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson atop rankings

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. NFL rushing king Derrick Henry is highly ranked, but quarterbacks occupy the top two spots on the list.
news

To further equality, NFL must be transparent in Eugene Chung case

If the NFL is to further its goal of establishing equality, it must be fully transparent in its handling of the Eugene Chung case, writes Jim Trotter.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2020: Aaron Donald ranks high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 disruptors of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. Aaron Donald makes the list, of course, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's ranking might surprise you.
news

Mailbag: Who could be the NFL equivalent of two-way baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani?

Who could be the NFL's version of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, a dominant two-way player? Dan Hanzus explores that question and more in his mailbag.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW