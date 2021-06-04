Six intriguing NFL storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

4) The Bucs: When last season ended with a Super Bowl championship, the Bucs' offense was still running at a practice rep deficit because of the 2020 offseason. The offense, in fact, hadn't really found its groove until after the Bucs' Week 13 bye, after which they scored fewer than 30 points just once. Minicamp will give us an early look at how the offense will evolve now that Brady and company have had work together, even if Brady himself is limited, particularly because the Bucs are in the extraordinary position of returning every single starter from the championship roster. There is a long-held belief in the NFL that teams can't simply run things back -- they need to continue to evolve and add more talent and fresh competitive juice. The Bucs are going to be a fascinating experiment.

5) Tim Tebow: Whether you are delighted or disgusted by the Jaguars' decision to give Tebow a shot at tight end as he nears age 34, there is no question that Tebow's pursuit is an intriguing storyline, particularly because the Jaguars don't have much at tight end. So far, the most we've seen of Tebow was him working on the JUGS machine. Tebow appears to be in superb shape, he is a gifted athlete and he is fiercely competitive -- nobody can question that. But minicamp will provide an early answer to the most important question: Can he catch and block? With teams allowed to bring 90 players to training camp, Tebow will almost certainly not be cut before then, but what we see from Tebow now will give us our first clue about whether this is a quixotic quest or he has a legitimate chance to develop into a viable tight end, and earn a spot on the roster or practice squad.