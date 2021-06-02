Move The Sticks Podcast: Julio Jones team fits + expectations for second-year & rookie WRs

Published: Jun 02, 2021 at 03:04 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying his goal is to go undefeated this season (4:59). Next, the pair discuss the rumors of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones being potentially traded, his value and which teams are a good fit (12:18). Then, the duo look at the what to expect from various second-year wide receivers (19:40). To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky talk about some of the best rookie wide receivers (29:21).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

