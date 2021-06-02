Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur on if he expects Aaron Rodgers at minicamp: 'I don't know. We'll see come Tuesday'

Published: Jun 02, 2021 at 03:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ skipped the Green Bay Packers' voluntary workouts this spring. The first mandatory portion of the offseason starts next week.

With rumors swirling about Rodgers' dissatisfaction regarding the organization, coach Matt LaFleur was asked Wednesday whether he's heard from the quarterback and if he expects Rodgers to be at mandatory minicamp, which opens June 8 in Green Bay.

"I've got nothing to update on that situation," LaFleur said. "I don't know. We'll see come Tuesday."

Despite having a $500,000 workout bonus, Rodgers has skipped out on workouts and OTAs this offseason. The NFL MVP would be subject to fines of $93,000 if he misses the three-day mandatory minicamp next week -- not a figure Rodgers is likely to shudder at losing.

The Packers have insisted since news dropped of Rodgers' dissatisfaction that they have no plans to part ways with the future Hall of Famer. Their actions have backed up that sentiment.

One example is ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿'s contract. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that in re-signing the tight end, the Packers, in a rare move, treated most of his $3.384 million restricted free agent tender as a bonus for salary cap purposes, tacking on four voidable years and saving close to $1.9 million on this year's cap. Up against the cap, the Packers have cleared about $4.4 million total the past week.

Squeezed against the cap, if the Packers believed they would trade Rodgers -- clearing $16 million -- they wouldn't need to make moves piecemeal. The bit-by-bit maneuvers to clear cap space are another indicator they don't plan on trading the MVP.

Whether Rodgers stays the course in the face of the Packers' persistence and decides to skip minicamp is another matter. We'll find out for certain in less than a week.

Related Content

news

Back to Boston: Former NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons roster

Former Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets receiver Chris Hogan has made the Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons 25-man roster. 
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields

Having signed for just one season with the Bears, Andy Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago traded up for Justin Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.
news

Roundup: Packers sign first-round CB Eric Stokes

Green Bay has inked its first-round pick to his rookie contract, while Minnesota's first-round pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, missed Wednesday's practice for precautionary reasons stemming from his core muscle surgery. 
news

A.J. Dillon believes Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL'

The Packers' backfield became thinner by one contributor this offseason, yet a returning runner believes that might open the door for the formation of a premier duo. "I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL," A.J. Dillon said.
news

NFL, NFLPA likely to keep in place modified IR rules, 16-man practice squads in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that all signs point to the NFL and NFLPA keeping in place several of last year's COVID-related changes to roster rules, including unlimited/faster return from injured reserve and 16-man practice squads, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: 'We'll see' if Julio Jones attends minicamp

Tuesday wasn't really a deadline for the Falcons to trade ﻿Julio Jones﻿. It was more so the door opening wide. While a deal isn't considered imminent, as Ian Rapoport reported, a resolution on Jones' overall tenuous status with Atlanta might be forthcoming.
news

Myles Garrett giving 'Jordan retirement' to basketball, feels healthy after COVID-19 battle

Browns DE Myles Garrett's career on the basketball court is through -- for now. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "done" playing hoops, but the All-Pro edge rusher isn't so sure about that.
news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
news

Bruce Arians: Kyle Trask not far behind Andrew Luck 'mentally-wise' as a rookie

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians provided his latest eyebrow-raising comment when he compared second-round rookie ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ to Andrew Luck, who Arians worked with as a rookie in Indianapolis. Arians said that while Trask doesn't have Luck's physical gifts, the mental acumen is there.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: QB Burrow looks like the 'same old Joe' 

By all accounts, ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is on track to return good as new when the Bengals open up training camp in July. During OTAs, the QB is already turning heads and stinging hands.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW