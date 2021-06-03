Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

No quarterback in the NFL will have more eyes scrutinizing him when training camps open than Love if he's the Packers' QB1 at that time. He was supposed to be a player waiting patiently in the wings for his chance to lead the team after Aaron Rodgers exited the franchise. Nobody could've predicted a little over a year ago -- when Green Bay traded up to draft Love in the first round of the 2020 draft -- that Love's moment could be coming so quickly or with so much controversy attached to it.





We've all spent a lot of time wondering what the Packers are going to do now that Rodgers has made his dissatisfaction with the team known. What hasn't received nearly as much attention is how Love factors into this situation. If he's able to show substantial improvement, the Packers will have a lot more leverage swinging in their favor as the season approaches. After all, nobody really knew what Green Bay had in Rodgers until the team traded Brett Favre in 2008 after an ugly feud that had plenty to do with the franchise wanting to move on from Favre and put Rodgers on the field. Make no mistake, the Packers would love to have Rodgers under center, especially after he won the MVP award last season. Of course, things could change if Rodgers and the team are able to reconcile, but for now, with the team uncertain about whether the 17th-year veteran will report to mandatory minicamp next week, it appears there's a strong chance that Love will be taking the snaps with the first-stringers.





So far, head coach Matt LaFleur has been encouraged about the offseason progress Love has made but the coach has also stressed that there's a long way to go with this process. This is still a second-year player who didn't even dress for a game in 2020. The Packers were slow-playing his development with the hope that such a decision would pay off in the long run. Now that future could be coming faster than anybody expected, which means they better have bet on the right guy to succeed a future Hall of Famer.