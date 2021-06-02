Next Gen Stats' top 10 QBs under pressure in 2020: Ryan Fitzpatrick outshines competition

Passer rating: 77.2

Completion percentage: 53.5%

CPOE: +2.3%





Carr scored a tally in his favor in the battle against his haters with an appearance on our best deep passers list, and he gets another one here with this selection. Carr earned his position by proving that he was unafraid of using his arm to get the Raiders out of trouble, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt under pressure (second-highest mark in the NFL). The key for Carr was a quick release in 2020, posting a 111.6 passer rating, 13 touchdown passes and just two interceptions on quick passes (time to throw under 2.5 seconds). Interestingly, Carr was actually worse when he had extended time to throw (four or more seconds), finishing with a passer rating of 76.2 on such attempts. Speeding Carr up is, in fact, a bad idea for opposing defenses, it seems.





Carr was slightly worse under pressure in 2020 than he was in 2019, when he finished as one of three quarterbacks with a passer rating of 100 or better both under pressure and not under pressure (the other two were Drew Brees and Ryan Tannehill). In that season, he was the only quarterback who was better under pressure (103.7) than not (100.3), but his 2020 rating of 77.2 is still very good, as evidenced by his appearance here. Hate all you want on Carr, but don't get in his face -- or he might make you and your band of doubters pay with a completion.