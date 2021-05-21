Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers of 2020: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams rank high, but not No. 1 ...

Catch rate: 64.6%

Expected catch rate: 57%

Difference: +7.6%





We spent nearly an entire offseason raving about Denver's passing potential after the Broncos added Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to a corps that already included Courtland Sutton, yet we didn't spend more than a few seconds on Patrick, one of the pleasant surprises of 2020. Patrick didn't light up the league in yardage totals -- only Robert Tonyan had fewer receiving yards than Patrick among players in this list -- but he was frequently right where Broncos passers needed him to be and rarely disappointed. Patrick just barely made it into the qualifications for this list, finishing with 51 catches, but posted the fourth-highest yards per reception (14.5) of those in this top 10. People who watched the Broncos on a weekly basis will likely speak highly of Patrick, who scored six touchdowns and made nearly half of his hay on deep passes, recording 310 of his 742 yards on downfield strikes. He racked up that total by doing the unexpected, posting a catch rate over expectation of +17.8 percent on deep targets (20-plus air yards), the third-highest mark in the league. He was also quite dependable along the boundary, recording 134 yards on sideline targets (within 2 yards of the sideline at the time of catch), the eighth-highest total in the league.





Patrick isn't a household name, but he gained plenty of supporters in Denver in 2020 -- and he'll pick up even more if he keeps this up in 2021.