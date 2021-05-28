Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2020: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson atop rankings

10+ yard runs: 32

10+ pct: 20.1%

15+ mph runs: 85

15+ mph pct: 53.5%





One year after Jackson dominated the 10-plus-yard runs category, the quarterback saw a significant decrease in big gains on the ground (47 to 32). Jackson still landed among the league leaders in such runs, though, and he again made defenses pay for letting him find open space. Jackson's 85 15-plus mph runs were the third most in the NFL. Jackson tied Murray for most 20-plus mph runs among quarterbacks with four (Daniel Jones also posted four but didn't have enough total carries to qualify). Jackson had an even better yards-per-carry mark than Murray against light boxes at 7.8 yards.





The Ravens relied on running plays or play-action on 69.7 percent of their plays, the highest rate in the league, bringing a significant element of unpredictability to their dangerous offense. As you might expect, Jackson leads the league in yards gained on read options over the past two seasons (1,220), riding the misdirection to great success. No one is even in the same area code as Jackson in this department, with teammate Gus Edwards finishing a distant second with 611 yards gained on read options since 2019. Ever the speed demon, Jackson was responsible for four of the eight fastest speeds reached by a quarterback in 2020, making him a threat on every single down.