San Francisco 49ers have created win-win situation at quarterback; five make-or-break players in 2021

Reviewing the All-22 Coaches Film, Garoppolo does indeed miss some throws. The most memorable misfire was certainly the overthrow of Emmanuel Sanders on a would-be touchdown late in Super Bowl LIV. Garoppolo's inability to consistently cash in shot plays -- and some easier throws -- in the passing game puts a cap on San Francisco's offensive potential. Moreover, the inconsistencies apparently prompt Shanahan to lean heavily on the ground attack instead of putting the game on his QB1's shoulders. Don't believe me? Just look at the box scores from the playoff games during the 2019 49ers' Super Bowl run. Garoppolo completed just 17 passes combined (on 27 attempts) in the NFC Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game before connecting on 20 of 31 passes in the Super Bowl. Those numbers certainly do not suggest the offense runs through the quarterback, but the Niners' 7-27 mark in non-Garoppolo starts over the past four years reflects the veteran's value as a game manager for the squad.

Despite the concerns surrounding his consistency and injury history, Garoppolo is a proven winner in a league that rewards winning quarterbacks with hefty paydays. That is why I love the veteran's mentality and approach heading into a training camp that will feature a quarterback competition. Asked if he has hard feelings about the situation on Tuesday, Jimmy G provided an inspired answer.

"If you start thinking about all those things, especially as a quarterback, you're gonna be in some trouble," Garoppolo said. "I got enough things to worry about just with the offense and things like that, trying to improve things here and there. At the end of the day, we're here playing football. And so that's what I love to do. I love to go out there, be with the guys, win football games. I mean, that's what I do. It's one of those things, the situation is what it is, it's not changing. So you just try to make the best of it. The way I do that is I try to attack each day and just try to put my best foot forward."

To that point, the eighth-year vet has said and done all the right things since Lance's arrival. Garoppolo was one of the first team members to text the young quarterback following his selection and he has continued to act as the leader of the team.

"When it initially happened, there's a million emotions that go on throughout your head," Garoppolo said of the Lance pick. "You think of all the possible scenarios and things like that. But at the end of the day, I want to play football, I want to go out there and win games -- it's what I do. It wasn't anything too crazy. It took a while to process everything. But once I did, it was just, Go out there and ball. You just gotta attack it. The NFL's a crazy business, things happen, but you just gotta attack it day by day and make the best of it."

This is exactly what you want to hear from a veteran player facing the potential of being replaced: Garoppolo is going to compete. He'll do his best to keep the rookie holding the clipboard on the sideline. And his best has already produced some serious NFL accomplishments. Meanwhile, Lance is a 21-year-old making a significant jump in competition from the FCS to the NFL after starting just 17 games at North Dakota State.