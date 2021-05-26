Jimmy Garoppolo 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for No. 3 pick

With organized team activities underway and ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ back on the field with his San Francisco 49ers, all appears well and good with his ankle, which hampered him to the point of ending the 2020 season on injured reserve.

But how's Garoppolo's psyche after San Francisco selected North Dakota State quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ with the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Garoppolo is in "attack" mode, so to speak, as he stated Tuesday that he realizes he cannot change the current circumstances, but can make the best of them by putting his best foot and arm forward.

"If you start thinking about all those things, especially as a quarterback, you're gonna be in some trouble," Garoppolo said Tuesday when he was asked about having understandably hard feelings regarding the situation. "I got enough things to worry about just with the offense and things like that, trying to improve things here and there. At the end of the day, we're here playing football. And so that's what I love to do. I love to go out there, be with the guys, win football games, I mean that's what I do. It's one of those things, the situation is what it is, it's not changing. So you just try to make the best of it. The way I do that is I try to attack each day and just try to put my best foot forward."

The ankle that hobbled Garoppolo last season "feels great," the quarterback said.

"Really hasn't been a bother since I can't remember when," he added.

Over the last three seasons, though, Garoppolo has bothered by injuries aplenty and played in only a combined 25 games. When he played in all 16 regular-season tilts in 2019, Garoppolo helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth, but when he missed 13 in 2018 and 10 last season, San Francisco didn't get a ticket to the postseason dance.

While injury troubles aren't the only perceived reason for the 49ers drafting Lance to presumably supplant Garoppolo, they have been a glaring issue.

Thus, when the 49ers traded up in March for the third overall pick in the draft, Garoppolo knew along with the rest of the NFL world a change was on the horizon and he was admittedly upset.