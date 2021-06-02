NFL's most underappreciated players: Deion Jones, Allen Robinson, Dallas Goedert among NFC picks

Jones has been extremely valuable in coverage since entering the league as a second-round pick five years ago. Pro Football Focus rates him as the third-best coverage linebacker since 2016, behind only Lavonte David and Luke Kuechly﻿. Jones was only sparingly used as a pass rusher before the 2020 campaign; according to Next Gen Stats, he had just a 9.4 percent career pass-rush rate (the lowest among linebackers in the NFL who had played at least 3,000 snaps), having logged a career-high 51 pass rushes in 2019. However, in 2020, that last figure nearly doubled to 95. Prior to 2020, his career pressure rate was just 12.8 percent, with six pressures being his single-season high. But his 13 pressures in 2020 led to a 13.7 percent pressure rate, which was 10th-highest among LBs (min. 50 pass rushes). It would be understandable to see the rate decrease a bit with more snaps taken, but Jones' results show his adoption of an expanded role as a pass rusher created quite a bit more value. And with Dean Pees now drawing up the defensive strategy, you have to believe Jones' impact as a blitzer will continue.