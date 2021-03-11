Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged

Taylor Moton wasted little time in signing on the dotted line.
Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
The standout offensive lineman will earn a guaranteed $13.754 million salary in 2021. Both sides will now have until July 15 to negotiate a multi-year deal.
A 2017 second-round pick out of Western Michigan, Moton, 26, has excelled during his short time with the franchise, starting every game the past three seasons. He allowed just three sacks on 1,057 snaps in 2020, per Pro Football Focus.