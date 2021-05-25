Julio Jones trade market: Five teams that should be all in

The Browns look like the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC currently. They've already made several impressive acquisitions this offseason, so they might as well go all in, especially as long as star quarterback Baker Mayfield is still operating on a rookie deal. The Browns have a few things working in their favor if they want to make a move like this. One is cap space. They've got nearly $21 million to play with, per Over The Cap, at the moment. The other benefit is roster flexibility. Cleveland already has two high-profile wide receivers on its roster -- Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry -- but Beckham only has one year of guaranteed money left on his deal, while Landry has none remaining in the final two years of his contract. The Browns also haven't been afraid to add talented players to a crowded position (just look at how they made the combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt work at running back last season).





Now, there's a valid argument to be made that Beckham and Landry offer more in the long run, because both are turning 29 this season. And it's true that Cleveland needs to start signing younger stars like Chubb and Mayfield to long-term extensions in the near future. But let's not ignore the fact that Cleveland's window to win a championship is open right now, and they have to find a way to get past Kansas City. Remember, the Chiefs looked like a team that was overdoing it when they gave injury-plagued receiver Sammy Watkins a three-year, $48 million deal in 2018. He stayed healthy long enough in the playoffs to be a difference-maker in their Super Bowl run a year later. Jones could do the same thing for the Browns.