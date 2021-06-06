Falcons trade Julio Jones to Titans: Who are the winners and losers?

Derrick Henry: The Titans' offense has been all about Henry for the last two seasons. They rode him all the way to that AFC Championship Game in 2019 and he ran for a league-high 2,027 yards last season. Adding Jones to the mix means Henry's job just became a whole lot easier. Henry is accustomed to running against boxes stacked with eight and nine defenders. There's no way a team can devote that many bodies to stopping the run and still keep Jones from going off against single coverage. Henry produced consistently when the Titans were relying on younger, less accomplished receivers on the outside. Just watch what he does with a teammate as dangerous as Jones also delivering some serious damage.

Ryan Tannehill: Tannehill has been riding a wave of good fortune ever since he landed in Tennessee via a 2019 trade. He won Comeback Player of the Year honors in his first season with the Titans and produced the best year of his career in his second (when he threw 33 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions). Now Tannehill gets Jones added to the offense in his third campaign. It was going to be intriguing to see how the Titans adjusted to some offseason losses in their passing game, as tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Corey Davis both moved on in free agency. The arrival of Jones means Tannehill has two strong weapons on the outside, which means the play-action pass will be even more explosive in Tennessee this coming season. Tannehill has been one of the best deep passers in football over the past two years. He's about to get even better.

Terry Fontenot: Fontenot knew he faced a major challenge as soon as he accepted the job as Atlanta's general manager. The Falcons were mired in salary cap hell and he had an aging star with a huge contract. Jones didn't help matters when he gave an impromptu nationally televised interview and told FS1's Shannon Sharpe that he wasn't planning on coming back to Atlanta, which hurt whatever leverage Fontenot was trying to utilize in negotiations. Ultimately, it would've been stunning if Atlanta had received its reported asking price for Jones, which was a first-round pick. A second- and fourth-rounder made way more sense, so Fontenot deserves credit for what he did get out of this contract. He can now sign his team's draft class. He can think about building an offense around the talents of wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts﻿, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. Fontenot also can start pondering how best to deal with next major challenge: the future of quarterback Matt Ryan﻿.

A.J. Brown: It's no secret that Brown wanted this deal to happen. He has openly talked about the way he's idolized Jones and repeatedly recruited the veteran wideout through social media. Hell, Brown was even open to the idea of giving Jones his jersey number (both players have worn No. 11 since coming into the NFL). Like Henry, Brown should love the idea of Jones being in the same huddle this coming fall. Brown has started his NFL career with two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and he's going to see even better matchups with Jones attracting plenty of defensive attention. The third-year receiver also will have the chance to learn plenty from Jones about how to dominate at this level. As Brown said on Twitter shortly after reports of the trade surfaced, "Please excuse my language when I say this 'y'all done [expletive] up.' "