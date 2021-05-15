Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Etienne was the straw that stirred conversations on Saturday as the running back took reps from the wide receiver position.

"At the worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver," Meyer explained. "Best-case scenario you'll have a hybrid player who does both and that's what we're hoping to develop out of Travis."

Meyer said Etienne will take all his reps at wideout for the extent of this three-day minicamp. Etienne revealed after practice that Meyer told him he'd be working as a pass-catcher the day after the Jags selected him No. 25 overall.

"I feel great about it," Etienne said. "It's going to help me maximize my opportunity and skill set. I feel like coach knows what's he's doing and I think it's going to work out well.

"Football is a game of matchups. We're just trying to get the best matchups. I feel like he know what's he's doing and I think it's going to work out well."

Etienne had 48 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns in his Senior season at Clemson but was heralded for the 7.2 yards-per-rush he averaged over the course of his four years. Adding a pass-catching skillset in the pro game will only benefit Etienne in the long run, as well as add an intriguing weapon for Lawrence wherever he lines up.

"I'm glad he's getting work, getting those reps right now," Lawrence said of his former teammate at Clemson, via ESPN. "He's just a dynamic player. He can do a lot of different things but that's something that he's not very used to. At Clemson he was pretty much in the backfield all the time. He ran a lot of routes out of the backfield but splitting out wide is something he hasn't done a lot.