Trevor Lawrence's surgery on non-throwing shoulder 'went great'; QB will be ready for training camp

Trevor Lawrence's shoulder surgery is already in the past. Now it's on to rehab.

The Clemson product went under the knife Tuesday to fix the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the surgery "went great," according to a source informed of the situation. Doctors expect Lawrence to be 100 percent for training camp, Pelissero added.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery on his injured non-throwing shoulder, which he's dealt with the past couple of years, early in the offseason to ensure he'll be ready come camp.

Lawrence held a throwing session on Friday in advance of surgery. The QB crushed the session, as expected.