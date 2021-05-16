Around the NFL

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Published: May 16, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 quarterback when organized team activities commence next week.

"Andy is the starter," Nagy told reporters. "Andy's going to get the one reps."

The plan beyond that is still being ironed out. Nagy said Dalton "is essentially like a rookie as well" after having been acquired just two months ago. The 11th-year veteran operated in markedly different offenses during his time with the Bengals and Cowboys. Therefore, he needs a healthy amount of snaps.

Of course, the learning curve is understandably greater for Fields. And so is the anticipation. The Bears traded up nine spots to grab the Ohio State product at No. 11 overall, instantly igniting a fanbase that wasn't expecting to land the dual-threat QB whom many evaluators rated No. 2 at his position.

Nagy acknowledged that he too has to curb his enthusiasm for Fields.

"I know that time is the biggest question right now for Justin and I completely understand that, because there is an excitement, there is that want for all of us to see what Justin can do," Nagy said. "We'd be lying to you if we didn't say that or believe that. But we got to make sure as we go through this thing that we also do what's best for the Bears and for Justin."

While Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor have yet to determine how they'll dole out the QB reps moving forward, a process that also includes Nick Foles, Nagy did specify two areas in which Fields must improve when he takes on his teammates on the other side of the ball this summer: speeding up his first-wide and post-snap vision. The former refers to breaking the huddle, ensuring skill players are lined up properly, locating the middle linebacker and getting the play off in time. The latter entails reading the defense and identifying disguises once the play begins.

How the first-rounder progresses on these fronts might ultimately determine when he plays.

"He's going to get a great opportunity to do that against our defense," Nagy said. "I think that's where we're going to have to see, are there a lot of mistakes being made? Or are there a lot of good plays that are being made? And is it natural and is it easy for him? That's what what we'll evaluate. You'll know when you watch it, you'll see it and we'll all feel it as coaches."

Sunday was Nagy's first opportunity to share a field with Fields. The fourth-year coach was forced to observe the first two workouts of rookie camp virtually after being a high-risk close contact of a family member who tested positive for COVID-19. He said Fields did a good job throughout the weekend of not being rushed as he executed his assignments throughout the weekend.

"When we were in our team periods, the speed on tape didn't look too fast," Nagy said. "That's a win."

It figures to be the first of many for Fields in Chicago.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Former 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to restart his NFL career by taking on a new position. The one-time wide receiver is trying out for the Giants this weekend as a tight end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW