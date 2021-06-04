Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb channels Terrell Owens entering Year 2: 'Get your popcorn ready'

"I mean, as a typical receiver, I feel like if the ball is in the air 50/50, the receiver is feeling like it's 100/0 always," Lamb said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I'm looking to be more aggressive. Any time I see the ball in the air, I believe it is mine."

Lamb set a Cowboys rookie record with 74 receptions last season, and his 935 yards were second in club history. He also added five scores.

Lamb burst out of the gate with two 100-plus-yard games in the first five weeks of the season as a rookie. Not coincidently, both of those games came with Dak Prescott in the lineup. Without the star QB, Lamb wasn't as prolific, generating just two games of 70-plus yards the rest of the way, including a Week 7 goose egg.

The wideout believes a Year 2 leap is on the way as he becomes more consistent.

"I feel like the jump is definitely there," Lamb said. "It's all in the future to gauge it. I am excited about the future. I can't wait for the season."

Lamb noted that having a full offseason program ahead of his second season will be a big boon. It's a sentiment shared by coach Mike McCarthy.

"I think CeeDee is an excellent example of what you are looking for in your second-year player," McCarthy said. "The second-year player benefits the most in the full offseason program. They make the second-year jump. He is very comfortable, very natural. CeeDee is definitely making that move you like to see in your second-year players."