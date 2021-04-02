Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case Andy Dalton﻿'s word and the Bears' social media post wasn't enough, Chicago's general manager helped drive home a key point emerging from the team's offseason activity.

Dalton is the starting quarterback for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy said as much Friday, further explaining when asked why.

"Cause that's how we see Andy Dalton﻿, as a starting quarterback," Pace said. "And we're excited to have him. Again that went into the evaluation process. He's been a starter in the league for a long time and produced at a high level for a long time. Again, that's all of us collectively in the building, coaches and scouts coming to that conclusion as we went through the free-agency process. Yeah, he's our starting quarterback as we head into the season."

The acquisition of Dalton wasn't quite the splash Bears fans were dreaming of and hoping for, leading them to express frustration and disappointment with a tinge of surrender in the immediate hours and days following Dalton's arrival. But don't deliver that reaction to Pace, who remains excited about his team's potential with Dalton at the controls.

The fair question to ask Pace is quite simple: Isn't replacing Mitchell Trubisky with Dalton more of a lateral move than anything? Not quite, Pace said Friday, because Dalton has accomplished more in his significantly longer career, and that's worth something in today's game.

"The things we like as you look at it, obviously his experience, he's a nine-year starter. He's been to three Pro Bowls, a lot of leadership with Andy Dalton﻿," Pace explained. "Decision-making, we like his decision-making. He's won a lot of games in this league and he's been a durable player, too. I think that's something that's understated.

"I think, really, Andy fits our style of offense. You go through it with our scouts and coaches. He can handle the drop-back game, he can handle the RPOs, the play-actions, the movements. And we just felt as we went through those free-agent quarterbacks, he's one of the more complete quarterbacks that we evaluated in free agency and we're excited to have him."

Decision-making wasn't at the top of Trubisky's strengths, nor was accuracy, so it's fair to point those out as areas Dalton will be expected to improve for the Bears. It's still not really a long-term plan, though, and while such plans don't just grow on trees, Chicago will have to eventually compile one for the franchise.