Around the NFL

Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts franchise tag

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 08:49 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Chicago Bears wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ has officially accepted his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Robinson is now set to make $18 million in 2021, Rapoport added.

The Bears and Robinson, who's long sought a long-term deal, now have until July 15 to strike a long-term pact or Robinson can play the upcoming campaign on the tag.

Despite sputtering Bears offenses each of the last two campaigns, Robinson has averaged 100 catches over the past two years and topped 1,000 yards each time as the 27-year-old has emerged as a top-flight receiver.

Another top-flight receiver, free agent and former Lions wideout ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ visited with the Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Thus, the timing of Robinson accepting his tag is intriguing, but it's the time ahead for Robinson that still remains up in Chicago air as the question of if or when a long-term pact will materialize still looms.

Related Content

news

Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL investigating allegations against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL informed the Houston Texans on Thursday it is investigating allegations made this week against quarterback Deshaun Watson under the league's personal-conduct policy.
news

Browns signing CB Troy Hill to four-year, $24 million deal

The Browns are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill to a four-year, $24 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph signs two-year deal with Giants

The New York Giants signed former Vikings tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
news

NFL announces new broadcast deals running through 2033 season

The NFL announced Thursday it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ABC/ESPN, FOX and NBC to distribute NFL games across television and digital platforms, along with additional media rights. 
news

Dolphins signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to one-year deal

Miami has added a big-time playmaker in former Texans WR Will Fuller to its receiving corps, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Raiders signing RB Kenyan Drake to two-year deal worth up to $14.5M

Las Vegas has signed ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for $11 million, but incentives can push it to the $14.5 million mark.
news

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is joining the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Raiders ask QB Marcus Mariota to take pay cut to $3M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a pay cut down to $3 million this season. If he refuses, the team plans to release the veteran quarterback. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to the Colts, which officially went through Wednesday. Wentz reflected on his time with the Eagles during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

Veteran TE Jared Cook agrees to one-year, $6M deal with Chargers

The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry, signing veteran TE Jared Cook to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW