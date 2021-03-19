Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts franchise tag

Chicago Bears wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ has officially accepted his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Robinson is now set to make $18 million in 2021, Rapoport added.

The Bears and Robinson, who's long sought a long-term deal, now have until July 15 to strike a long-term pact or Robinson can play the upcoming campaign on the tag.

Despite sputtering Bears offenses each of the last two campaigns, Robinson has averaged 100 catches over the past two years and topped 1,000 yards each time as the 27-year-old has emerged as a top-flight receiver.

Another top-flight receiver, free agent and former Lions wideout ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ visited with the Bears on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.