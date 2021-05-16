Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues.
The New York Giants announced they have signed the former first-round wide receiver following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Benjamin, who has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2018 season, will play tight end.
At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he's been built like one for years. He has a longtime believer in the Giants' building as well. General manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin for the Panthers with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2014 draft.
The Florida State product initially didn't disappoint, either. As a rookie, he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. After missing the next season with a torn ACL, Benjamin put up 63, 941 and seven in 2016. Carolina exercised his fifth-year option, only to trade him to the Bills midway through the 2017 campaign. Benjamin struggled in Buffalo and was released after 14 months. He closed out the 2018 campaign playing three games for the Chiefs.
The 30-year-old Benjamin now joins a crowded TE room, headed by Pro Bowler Evan Engram and former Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph, with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo backing them up.
The Giants also signed running back Corey Clement on Sunday. The former Eagles reserve has averaged 4.0 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns in his four seasons. The 220-pound back has caught as many as 22 passes in a season and has experience returning kickoffs and punts.
To make room on the roster, New York waived running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting.