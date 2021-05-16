Around the NFL

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Published: May 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues.

The New York Giants announced they have signed the former first-round wide receiver following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Benjamin, who has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2018 season, will play tight end.

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he's been built like one for years. He has a longtime believer in the Giants' building as well. General manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin for the Panthers with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2014 draft.

The Florida State product initially didn't disappoint, either. As a rookie, he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. After missing the next season with a torn ACL, Benjamin put up 63, 941 and seven in 2016. Carolina exercised his fifth-year option, only to trade him to the Bills midway through the 2017 campaign. Benjamin struggled in Buffalo and was released after 14 months. He closed out the 2018 campaign playing three games for the Chiefs.

The 30-year-old Benjamin now joins a crowded TE room, headed by Pro Bowler Evan Engram and former Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph, with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo backing them up.

The Giants also signed running back Corey Clement on Sunday. The former Eagles reserve has averaged 4.0 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns in his four seasons. The 220-pound back has caught as many as 22 passes in a season and has experience returning kickoffs and punts.

To make room on the roster, New York waived running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting﻿.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Former 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to restart his NFL career by taking on a new position. The one-time wide receiver is trying out for the Giants this weekend as a tight end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW