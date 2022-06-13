Packers WR Allen Lazard signs RFA tender after sitting out minicamp for long-term deal

Allen Lazard's absence from the Packers ended with a start-of-the-week signature.

The receiver signed his restricted free-agent tender on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Lazard was not at the Packers' minicamp last week, which didn't cause serious consternation within the organization but was seen by many as an indication Lazard was holding out for a long-term deal. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't worried about Lazard's absence, and ultimately, the stand-off lasted less than a week.

Lazard held a bit of leverage in potential negotiations thanks to the departures of Davante Adams (via trade to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who left the Packers to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was fair to wonder whether Green Bay should consider signing Lazard -- whom quarterback Aaron Rodgers described last week as the Packers' "dirty work guy" -- to a long-term deal, considering the losses at the position, but Green Bay actively sought to fill its receiving cupboard this offseason, signing veteran Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in April.