Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

Once seen as a potential star No. 1 receiver, Watkins struggled with injuries early in his career before being traded from Buffalo to Los Angeles. He caught eight touchdown passes in 15 games with the Rams, leading to Watkins signing a healthy three-year, $48 million deal with the Chiefs in 2018, but he's since gone from a quality No. 2 option to a supplementary-at-best role with both the Chiefs and Ravens.

Playing with Rodgers, Watkins could also see an increase in targets after getting just 49 of them in Baltimore last season, the lowest total of his career. In the Ravens' run-first offense, Watkins caught just 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown in 2021. All of those marks were career-lows for Watkins, who at 28 years old didn't receive much attention from prospective teams.