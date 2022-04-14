Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins visiting Packers

Sammy Watkins' market has remained quiet in the first month of free agency, but a prominent team in need of a receiver might end up being a match.

Watkins is visiting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.

Once seen as a potential star No. 1 receiver, Watkins struggled with injuries early in his career before being traded from Buffalo to Los Angeles. He caught eight touchdown passes in 15 games with the Rams, leading to Watkins signing a healthy three-year, $48 million deal with the Chiefs in 2018, but he's since gone from a quality No. 2 option to a supplementary-at-best role with both the Chiefs and Ravens.

In Baltimore's run-first offense, Watkins caught just 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown in 2021. All of those marks were career-lows for Watkins, who at 28 years old isn't receiving much attention from prospective teams.

A move to Green Bay might be just what Watkins needs. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, leaving Allen Lazard and veteran Randall Cobb as their top two targets for Aaron Rodgers. Watkins could fill the third role as 2021 draft selection Amari Rodgers continues to adjust to the pro game.

Watkins could also see an increase in targets after getting just 49 of them in Baltimore last season, the lowest total of his career.